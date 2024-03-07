Class 10 Students Arrive At This UP Exam Centre With Iron Chains, Detained

The students were taken to the police and their parents were also called

Students in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, appearing for their Class 10 Boards exam, came to the exam centre today with iron rods, chains, and sharp weapons, the police said.

Anurag Jain, the Principal of KK Jain Inter College, called the police and said some students might clash after the exams.

Soon a police team was rushed to the college. The cops searched the students' bikes parked outside and recovered iron chains, rods, and sharp weapons from the bags hanging from the two-wheelers.

The students were identified and after the exam, around 12 of them were brought to the police station, the police said, adding, their parents were also called.

The police said they will speak with the parents and take action.