Class 10 Student Who Skipped School Over Bad Grades Found In Delhi Gurdwara

A 14-year-old boy, who went missing from the main gate of his school in Delhi, was found inside Nanak Piao Gurdwara where he had gone seeking shelter and food after skipping classes over poor academic performance, police said on Thursday.

The boy, a Class 10 student of a government school Roop Nagar area, was reported missing on Monday after his father, a resident of Dayalpur, lodged a complaint, they said.

Police examined footage from nearly 60 CCTV cameras and found that the boy was last seen near Nanak Piao Gurdwara in Rana Pratap Bagh.

After intensive searches, the boy was found safe inside the gurdwara, the police said.

According to the police, the boy was had been upset over his academic performance and decided to skip school. Later, when he felt hungry, he went to the gurdwara for food.

The child was handed over to his parents after proper verification, bringing relief to the distressed family.

Since no foul play was found, the case has been closed, the police added.

