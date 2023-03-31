Clashes Between 2 Groups In Bihar Town, Days Before Amit Shah's Visit

There are reports of some houses being set on fire.

A clash broke out today between two groups in Bihar's Sasaram, just days ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the very place to attend a BJP function for the celebration of Emperor Asoka's birth anniversary.

The tension had been building since yesterday over taking out a Ram Navami procession. By Friday afternoon, the tension spiralled into a full-blown clash, with the groups attacking each other with stones, injuring a policeman and a civilian.

The situation, however, is now under control, say authorities.

Videos from the scene showed men, with wooden sticks in hand, going on a rampage. The roads were littered with stones, with some men clutching their head as they were hit.

Riot police patrolled the area.