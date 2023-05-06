Video: People Seen Jumping Into Drain In Bihar Town To Collect Notes

The police said it could be a rumour as well, but they can only tell after an investigation.

A pile of currency notes was allegedly found floating in a sewer in a Bihar town, sparking a mad scamper to collect the money, showed a video.

The incident was reported from Sasaram, around 150 km from capital Patna.

After finding bundles of Rs 100 and 10 notes, a crowd started gathering on a bridge over the drain, while some even attempted to get inside the filthy water to collect the cash in the district's Moradabad area.

People were seen fishing through a pile of garbage to collect the cash, showed the video, which is now in wide circulation.

The police were called in to disperse the crowd and establish order.

"At around 8 am, we saw huge cash floating in the drain, so we stopped to see. When we came back after some time, no cash was floating," a man said.

Witnesses say the notes were fake, while some claimed the opposite.

The police said it could be a rumour as well, but they can only tell after an investigation.