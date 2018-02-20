Clarify Stand On Parliamentarians' Salaries, Supreme Court Tells Centre

"What is your stand? Your affidavit only says the issue is under consideration," a bench headed by Justice J Chelameswar repeatedly asked the government lawyer who pleaded with the court to give him a week so that he could get back after seeking instructions from the government.
The court was hearing a petition filed by Lok Prahari, a non-profit, which argued that though an all-party meeting in 2006 agreed to have a mechanism to decide the salary of parliamentarians, nothing had been done so far.
The petitioner says there should be a permanent independent mechanism to determine the salary of parliamentarians. It also wants facilities like pension for ex-lawmakers and free train travel for their spouses scrapped.
Comments
Mr Jaitley also proposed a change in the law that will give members of parliament a pay hike every five years based on inflation. Lawmakers have long demanded that an independent body be set up, on the lines of pay commission for bureaucrats and government employees, to decide their salary hikes.