Claims Of Rs 9,628 Crore Paid Under PM's Crop Insurance Scheme In 2017

A total of Rs 15,895.85 crore was estimated as claims for the Kharif season in 2017

Farmers have been paid claims of Rs 9,628 crore for kharif season 2017 under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Parliament was told on Tuesday.

"During Kharif 2017, out of total estimated claims of Rs 15,895.85 crore, claims of Rs 9,628.61 crore have already been paid to the farmers," Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottan Rupala told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

He also said during Kharif 2016 and Rabi 2016-17 claims amounting to Rs 10,505.27 crore and Rs 5,991.74 crore were estimated respectively, out of which claims of Rs 10,283.91 crore and Rs 5,052.84 crore have been paid for these seasons.