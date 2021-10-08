Civilian Killed In Kashmir In Firing By Forces; Cops Say Shot In 'Self Defence'

Political leaders condemned the killing and demanded action against security personnel involved

A civilian was killed in firing by security forces in Kashmir's Anantnag today evening. Police said the man was killed when CRPF personnel at a checkpost opened fire in "self defence" at a vehicle that did not stop despite being signalled to.

The incident comes at a time when Kashmir is on high alert in the wake of civilian killings by terrorists. Over the past six days, seven people have been gunned down by terrorists.

The man killed in the incident was reportedly a resident of Jammu and was travelling back.

"The vehicle rushed towards the naka party. It was then challenged by the troops on duty. Troops fired in self-defence and one person died," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Kumar said the driver of the SUV managed to escape and the identity of the man killed in the firing is being verified.

Several political leaders have condemned the killing and demanded action against the security personnel involved.

PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has termed it the "start of a knee jerk reaction" and said the civilian's death was the result of "disproportionate force" used by CRPF.

"This appears to be the start of a knee jerk reaction to what has transpired during last two days. Disproportionate force has been used by CRPF which has resulted in this innocent civilian's death. Will there be any action against the trigger happy personnel?" she tweeted.

Earlier today, the principal and a teacher of a government school were shot dead in Srinagar.

The terrorists entered the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Srinagar's Eidgah area and shot Deepak Chand, a teacher and Supunder Kour, the principal, from a close range. On Tuesday, 70-year-old Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent businessman and the owner of a pharmacy in Srinagar's Iqbal Park, was shot dead inside his store. Two more people were killed the same day -- Virender Paswan, who hailed from Bhagalpur in Bihar and had been working as a street food vendor in Srinagar, and Mohammad Shafi, president of a taxi stand.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor has said perpetrators of the attacks would be given a "befitting reply".