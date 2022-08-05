Civilian Killed During Anti-Terror Operation In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

The victim has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Lone.

A civilian, father of a two-month-old baby, was killed and a soldier was injured during an anti-terrorist operation in Kashmir's Kulgam on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Lone of the Redwani Bala area of Kulgam.

Manzoor, who was injured during the encounter, died of his injuries at a hospital, said the police.

"Injured civilian namely Manzoor Lone S/O Abdullah Lone R/O Redwani Bala Kulgam succumbed to his injuries. Injured Army Jawan Kiran Singh of 1RR, R/O Ramban is hospitalised at 92 base Hospital Srinagar. Search operation concluded," the police said on Twitter.