The Indian Army responded in force to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan, officials said

A civilian was killed and four others were injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdhar sector on Monday, officials said.

The civilian who died has been identified as Mohammed Saleem Awan, 60, they said. Pakistani troops targeted Indian positions on Monday morning. The Indian Army retaliated in adequate measure, the officials said.

Four civilians were also injured in firing by Pakistani troops, they said.