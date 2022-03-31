Consider Covid-Hit Students' Plea On Civil Services Exam: Court To Centre

An extra attempt for Covid-affected candidates in the civil services mains exam should be considered, the Supreme Court told the Centre today, giving it two weeks for the job. The Centre has said it will consider the matter in light of a Parliamentary Committee Report.

The top court's direction came after the petitioners in the matter pointed out a Parliamentary Committee Report which recommended grant of relaxations to students affected by the pandemic.

"The petitioners have relied on a Parliamentary Committee Report dated 24.03.2022. In the light of the recommendation, we dispose of the petition with the direction to appropriate authority to examine the representation within a period of two weeks. Let the authority take a decision," said the bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, AS Oka and CT Ravikumar.

The petition was filed by three candidates, who had cleared the Prelims last year, but could not appear for all the papers of Mains exam after they tested positive for Covid.

In their plea, they asked the court to direct the UPSC to allow them an extra chance since the Commission has granted such similar options to candidates in other examinations in the past.

The Centre and UPSC had opposed the plea, arguing that giving these candidates a chance will lead to similar requests by candidates from other categories.