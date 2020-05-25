Civil Aviation Ministry Decides To Restart Flights Under UDAN Scheme

Earlier, Centre had allowed reopening of domestic flight services (Representational)

As domestic flight operations are set to resume from May 25, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Sunday decided to restart flights under the UDAN Scheme in a calibrated manner.

The UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) scheme aims to make flying affordable besides connecting underserved and unserved airports across the country.

While restarting flights under the UDAN Scheme, preferences will be given to flights connecting the North-East region, hill states and islands, along with short-haul routes, according to Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri.

"A decision to restart flights under UDAN Scheme has been taken by MoCA, GoI. Preference being given to flights connecting North-East region, hill states, islands, and short haul routes. Flights will be augmented in a calibrated manner. Further details will be issued by the ministry," Mr Puri's tweet reads.

Earlier, after the Centre allowed reopening of domestic flight services during the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, Puri had on Thursday said that a minimum and maximum fare for three months has been set for the domestic flight services, which resume from May 25 after a shutdown of two months due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

