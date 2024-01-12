Civic Jobs Scam: Raids At Residences Of West Bengal Minister, TMC Leaders

Enforcement Directorate officers conducted raids at two residences of Sujit Bose.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday morning conducted raids at the residences of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose, TMC MLA Tapas Roy and former North Dumdum Municipality chairman Subodh Chakraborty in connection with its probe into the irregularities in recruitments in civic bodies.

Accompanied by central forces, Enforcement Directorate officers conducted raids at two residences of Mr Bose in the Lake Town area in North 24 Parganas district early Friday morning, he said.

The central agency officers also raided Tapas Roy's BB Ganguly Street residence and Mr Chakraborty's residence in Birati, he said.

"We are conducting search operations at the residences of three TMC leaders in connection with the recruitments in civic bodies. We are also talking to the leaders," the officer told PTI.

