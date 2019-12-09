Amid Fierce Protests, Citizenship Bill Set To Clear Lok Sabha: 10 Points

Amit Shah said in his address that neither Muslims nor those from the Northeast should fear the bill, which only aims to help minority migrants. "Lakhs and crores of such people have been suffering without homes, education and hygiene. They will gain respect with this," he said.

Rejecting suggestions that the bill was anti-Muslim, he claimed that the measure has the endorsement of 130 crore citizens because it was part of the BJP manifesto for the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Amit Shah also said that objections posed by those in the Northeast were taken into consideration while framing the Citizenship Amendment Bill. "Enough has happened already, now this country just wants to go ahead peacefully," he said, urging agitators to end their protests.

He explained that while Nagaland and Mizoram have been excluded from the bill's purview through the Inner Line Permit, Manipur has also been included. "Meghalaya is protected by the Sixth Schedule, which has also been kept out of the ambit of the bill," he added.

The Union Home Minister's assurances come amid protests in the Northeast, where the influential North East Students Organisation has announced an 11-hour shutdown on Tuesday against what it claims is an attempt to nullify the Assam Accord of 1985 and rob the region of its identity.

The Congress was vehement in its opposition to the bill. "The bill is against the Constitution, against the spirit of Constitution and against the ideology propounded by Babasaheb Ambedkar," party leader Manish Tewari said.

His party colleague, Shashi Tharoor, claimed that the BJP's thought process was similar to that of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said that the BJP, like Mr Jinnah, thinks that "Pakistan is a country for Muslims and we should be a country for Hindus".

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi created a flutter in the Lok Sabha by tearing a copy of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, claiming that it was "worse than Hitler's laws". He also said that such a law, if enacted, will divide the nation and bring about another Partition.

The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal indicated that it will support the controversial bill in the upcoming vote. Other parties, such as the Janata Dal United and the Lok Janshakti Party, also seemed keen on supporting the centre.