Pinarayi Vijayan Writes To Amit Shah, Seeks Help To Stop Attack On Students

"I wish to bring to your kind attention the state of anxiety of the parents": Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention to prevent attacks by certain groups on students from the State during anti-Citizenship Amendment

Act protests in New Delhi.

Mr Vijayan, in a letter to Amit Shah, said families and parents of students from Kerala studying in Delhi, are concerned and anxious over their safety.

"I wish to bring to your kind attention the state of anxiety of the parents and relatives of the students and of the government of Kerala in this regard," Mr Vijayan said.

During the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the media has reported that certain groups have resorted to physical violence against the students, he said.

"I request your kind intervention so that urgent necessary steps are taken to prevent such attacks against the students," Mr Vijayan added.