Citizenship Amendment Act Comes Into Effect, Says Home Ministry

Citizenship Amendment Act has triggered huge protests across India.

The Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA, the controversial law that makes religion a criteria for citizenship for the first time in India, came into effect on Friday, an official notification from the Home Ministry said. The law, which promises citizenship to only non-Muslim refugees who came to India before 2014 from three neighbouring countries, has triggered massive protests across the country.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of the section 1 of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (47 of 2019), the Central Government hereby appoints the 10th day of January, 2020, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," the notification said.

Passed by parliament on December 11, the CAA says that members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Those who are opposed to the legislation say that it is for the first time that India will grant citizenship on the basis of religion which violates the basic tenets of the country's constitution.

However, the government and ruling BJP has been defending the act saying that the minority groups from the three countries have no other option but to come India when they face religious persecution there.

The home ministry, however, is yet to frame the rules for the act.