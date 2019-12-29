Citizenship Law Protests Live Updates: BJP To Undertake Outreach Programme

In the backdrop of ongoing protests against the amended Citizenship Act and National Population Register (NPR), the ruling BJP has planned to undertake an outreach programme to rubbish the fake news and myths surrounding against them, sources in the BJP said.

They said that the top leadership of the party, including Home Minister and party president Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will take part in awareness campaigns from January 1 to January 15 next month.

Massive protests have broken out nationwide over the citizenship law.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, for the first time, makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India before 2015 because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.

Here are the updates surrounding Citizenship Act:

Dec 29, 2019 10:00 (IST) Assam BJP MLA Accused Of Provoking Supporters Against Protesters

A civil society group has filed a police complaint against an Assam BJP MLA for allegedly exhorting supporters to hit back at Citizenship Act protesters.

The complaint against Mrinal Saikia, who represents Khumtia constituency in the Assam assembly, was filed in Nagaon after a video of the speech was widely circulated on social media. In it, he is heard telling BJP workers to pay back tenfold to any protester who dares attack them.

"Our workers have tolerated a lot in these days. If anyone comes to burn down your house now, you do the same to them. If they try to hit or even touch any one of our workers, you hit at least ten of them. We are more in number. Ten miscreants don't represent the general public," he said at the meet in Chabua, where BJP MLA Binod Hazarika's house was burnt down.