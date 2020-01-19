Case Against Women Who Staged Anti-Citizenship Protest In UP's Aligarh

According to the complaint, nearly 60-70 women raised slogans and staged a protest in Aligarh's civil lines area after Friday prayers.

Women across the nation are leading anti-Citizenship Act protests. (File)

Aligarh:

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday registered a case against scores of women for staging a protest in Aligarh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizen (NRC) when the prohibitory orders were in force in the district.

"They were asked to leave the place and apprised about the imposition of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the area but they did not abide and continued protesting," a copy of the First Information Report stated.

Protests have been going across the country against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

