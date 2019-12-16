Citizenship Act Protests: Internet Suspended In Assam Till Tomorrow

Assam has been under an internet blackout since Wednesday amid violent protests. (File)

Suspension of internet services in Assam was extended by another 24 hours today to prevent alleged misuse of social media in disturbing peace and maintain law and order in the state, officials said.

The state has been under an internet blackout since Wednesday amid violent protests against the citizenship law.

"Internet services across Assam will remain suspended till Tuesday," Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political department) Sanjay Krishna said.

This has been done as "social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter and You Tube etc are likely to be used for spreading of rumours and also for transmission of information like pictures, videos and texts that have the potential to inflame passions and does exacerbate the law and order situation".

Internet services were suspended on Wednesday, initially for a period of 24 hours in ten districts of the state, and was extended for another 48 hours across the state on Thursday.