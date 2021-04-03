Citing Health Reasons, Ramesh Jarkiholi Does Not Appear Before Special Investigation Team

Ramesh Jarkiholi was Water Resources Minister in BS Yediyurappa-led cabinet. (File)

Citing health reasons, former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who stepped down from his post on March 3 following allegations of sexual harassment against him, did not appear on Friday before the Special Investigation team probing the case.

The Gokak MLA deputed his counsel with a letter to the Investigating Officer, stating that he was not keeping well and requested further time till he recovered.

Jarkiholi, who was Water Resources Minister in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led cabinet, had resigned on March three, a day after news channels aired videos of the alleged sex scandal.

An FIR was registered against Jarkiholi on March 26 based on a written complaint by the woman through her lawyer.

While Jarkiholi has repeatedly claimed his innocence and that the video was fake, the woman in the purported sex video has accused him of sexually using her, cheating and threatening her after promising a government job.