Cities To Get Star Rating On Cleanliness Soon, Says Centre

The government will give star ratings to cities based on how clean they are, it said today. Rating cities on cleanliness is expected to start a competition on being garbage-free in order to get a better rating, the government said."The new star rating protocol is expected to be formally introduced in the next few weeks," the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said in a statement."Given its potential as a developmental-cum-aspirational tool for cities to incrementally improve their overall cleanliness, while working towards a garbage-free status, this is expected to greatly enthuse the city administrators," the ministry said.It added that the star rating protocol was different from the Swachh Survekshan ranking survey, as the former would allow multiple cities to be awarded the same star rating.The star rating protocol was introduced during a national workshop titled 'Accelerating Implementation of Urban Missions' organised last week by the ministry for its two missions -- Pradhan Mantri Avaas Yojana and Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).The workshop was inaugurated by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.