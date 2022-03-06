'Karamyogi Of Country': Amit Shah On CISF's Role During Evacuation Operations

The CISF is a central armed police force of the country

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded the role of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) during different evacuation operations carried out by India.

The home minister said the CISF warmly welcomed Indians returning from abroad during the coronavirus pandemic, and they have been taking care of returning citizens from Ukraine under Operation Ganga too.

"CISF personnel took risks in taking care of fellow Indians and even lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

Mr Shah, who was speaking at the 53rd Raising Day celebrations of the CISF, called the force "Karamyogi" the country.

Batting for a hybrid security model, he said that private security agencies and CISF could join hands for providing effective security to various private industrial and manufacturing sector units.

This was important, he said, as government security agencies like the Central Industrial Security Force cannot alone render this task across the country and could gradually "handover" them to private security agencies.

Speaking at the event, CISF Director General (DG) Sheel Vardhan Singh said the force can play a big and important role in the training and certification of private security agencies in the country.

He said the force was ready to play the role of a "specialist and integrated" security agency in the airport and seaport cargo, counter-drone, marine and rapid transport system domain.

Central Industrial Security Force is a central armed police force of the country and is among one of the six paramilitary forces of India. It functions under the Union Home Ministry.

The CISF was set up under the act of the Parliament of India on March 10, 1969. Since then, CISF Raising Day is being celebrated on March 10 each year.