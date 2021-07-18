Cinema Halls, Theatres At 50% Capacity Allowed In Karnataka

All Skill Development trainings including long term technical courses are permitted

Cinema and theatre halls in Karnataka can open at 50 per cent capacity, night curfew with new timings will continue, the state government announced today in further relaxation to COVID-19 enforced restrictions.

The decisions were taken after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who returned from Delhi, met senior officials and ministers at his official residence in Bengaluru to discuss the Covid situation.

"Some more relaxations to the Covid bandh. Closed and open auditoriums are permitted. Night curfew from 9pm to 5am is now from 10pm to 5am... Some more business activities will continue. Because they have suffered a lot in the last one and a half months. Today we took a decision under the leadership of Mr Yediyurappa, our CM," said R Ashoka, Revenue Minister, after the meeting.

Here are details from the government Order :

1.Night Curfew will continue to be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am in the state.

2. Cinema halls/multiplexes/theatres/rangamandiras/auditoriums and similar places permitted to operate at 50 per cent of its seating capacity strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the concerned departments.

3. Colleges and institutions pertaining to Department of Higher Education, permitted to re-open from July 26, strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour and SOPs

4. Only students, teaching and non-teaching/other staff who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be permitted to attend the colleges/institutions. Attendance of students will be optional.

5. All Skill Development trainings including long term technical courses are permitted.

Neighbouring Tamil Nadu on Friday extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till July 31 while easing more curbs.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala and Maharashtra - which have contributed 80 per cent of new cases and 84 per cent of deaths in the past week - stressed the 'test, track, treat and teeka (vaccinate)' system to contain the virus.

Karnataka today reported 1,869 fresh Covid cases and 42 deaths.