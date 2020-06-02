PM's First Major Address On Economy After Unlock1: Highlights

This is PM Modi's first speech after government's Unlock1 announcement on Saturday. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the annual session of the top industrial body - the Confederation of Indian Industry - this morning, his first major speech on multiple aspects relating to the economy since the government announced a phased plan to reopen India after two months of lockdown to tackle coronavirus.

In his speech, PM Modi stressed on five "I"s. "To bring India back on track for fast-paced growth, five things are very important: Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure, Innovation," he said.

"The need of the hour is that more and more products are "Made in India", which are "Made for the world". We have to focus towards reducing imports," PM Modi said.

After Unlock-1 has been announced, this would be the Prime Minister's first major speech on aspects relating to the Indian economy.



Here are the highlights of his speech