Raipur Pastor, Accused Of Conversion, Thrashed By Mob In Police Station

The pastor was called for questioning following an allegation of forcible religious conversion.

A Christian priest was beaten up by a right-wing mob inside a police station in Raipur today over allegations of forced religious conversions. This followed heated arguments between members of the angry crowd and those who had accompanied the pastor to the premises after they were called in for questioning.

The incident took place at the Purani Basti police station in Raipur. The police had received complaints of forced religious conversions being carried out in the Bhatagaon area. A few local right-wing Hindutva leaders, too, reached the police station shortly after.

A pastor was allegedly beaten inside a police station in Raipur pic.twitter.com/jjNFgz2JGg — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) September 5, 2021

The complainants were furious and gheraoed the building demanding action against those carrying out such conversion.

The arrival of the pastor, along with some other members of the Christian community of the Bhatagaon area, sparked a furious exchange of words between the mob and those called in for questioning.

The pastor was then taken into the station in-charge's room where the tense situation only worsened. Soon the pastor was subjected to physical assault, officials said. A video of the incident shows some members hitting the priest with slippers and shoes.

"We hadn't received any complaints earlier. There was no damage done to the police station during the quarrel between the two groups. We are now looking into the complaint (of conversions). Based on what we find, we will take action," said Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Tarakeswar Patel.

Taking cognisance of the attack on the assault, the police have filed a case against seven persons.