'Chowkidars' Sleeping When Defaulters Looted Public Money: KCR's Daughter

Alleging that the NDA government is anti-farmer and pro-corporate, ruling BRS MLC in Telangana K Kavitha on Thursday said the BJP which claimed to be 'chowkidars' were "sleeping" when corporate loan defaulters of banks were looting public money.

Citing a recent reply in Rajya Sabha, she claimed that "Rs 19,40,000 crore of loans of corporates in the country have been waived off." "My sincere request to the people of this country. We should now realise that the people, the party, the government which claims that they will be 'chowkidars' in this country were sleeping while the corporates were looting this country and going away. We do not need sleeping 'chowkidars'. We need 'jimmedar netas' (leaders who are responsible) to make sure that the wealth of this country stays in this country," she told reporters in Nizamabad.

If the NDA government is sincere, it should get all these 'looteras' (looters) back into the country, she said.

She further said burdening the farmers, the poor people and imposing taxes on essential items like milk and curd is not the way to lead the country.

Taking exception to the Centre allegedly issuing a notice to the Telangana government with regard to MNREGA works, she said the BRS would hold a 'Maha dharna' in the State on Friday against the Centre. BRS is in favour of integration of agriculture with MNREGA, she said.

Banks have written off Rs 11.17 lakh crore bad loans from their books in the last six years till financial year 2021-22, Parliament was informed on December 20.

