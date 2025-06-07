Chopper To Kedarnath Makes Emergency Landing On Highway, Passengers Safe

A helicopter, with five passengers onboard, made an emergency landing in the middle of a highway on today. The chopper, which was owned by Kestrel Aviation Private Limited, was en route from Rudraprayag to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

The chopper took off at 12:52 pm from the Badasu (Sersi) helipad and landed immediately at the main road in Guptkashi, Rudraprayag district. It experienced a technical snag during take-off, with the collective control getting stuck. The pilot, Captain RPS Sodhi, landed the chopper on the highway adjacent to the helipad to avoid any mishaps.

In the video, released by news agency ANI on X (formerly known as Twitter), we can see the helicopter parked in the middle of a road with locals rushing towards the site.

A car was damaged in the incident. The pilot sustained minor injuries during the emergency landing and was taken to the hospital, district tourism development officer Rahul Chaubey said. All passengers are safe and unharmed, Mr Chaubey added.

Speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority said that the rest of the shuttle services are proceeding as normal. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DCGA) has been informed about the matter, UCADA added.

According to the DGCA, Kestrel Aviation's AW119 (Reg. VT-RNK) helicopter made a hard landing on the road. “A team from DAS(NR) is being sent for onsite assessment,” the agency said.

This is the latest in a string of helicopter-related incidents reported on the Chardham Yatra route in the past month. A few weeks earlier, an air ambulance helicopter made an emergency landing in Kedarnath due to a technical snag. The chopper reportedly suffered a malfunction in its tail rotor, leading to difficulties in landing.

The ambulance had come to Kedarnath to rescue a pilgrim who was reportedly suffering from respiratory distress. The 'Sanjeevani' helicopter ambulance was operated by the Rishikesh branch of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), as reported by news agency PTI. Two doctors and the pilot inside the craft were safe, district tourism development officer Rahul Chaubey said.

On May 8, six people, including a pilot, died after their helicopter crash near Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi. The chopper was flying from Dehradun to Harsil helipad. Five of the people who lost their lives were female tourists- Kala Soni (61), Vijaya Reddy (57), Ruchi Aggarwal (56), Radha Aggarwal (79) and Vedavati Kumari (48).