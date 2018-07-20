Chopper Scam: Court To Consider Probe Agency's Charge Sheet On July 23

The probe report claimed that kickbacks were paid by AgustaWestland through two different channels.

A Delhi court will consider on July 23 whether to take cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged AgustaWestland VVIP chopper bribery case related to money-laundering.



Special Judge Arvind Kumar fixed the matter for Monday while noting that the investigating officer was also not present.



The Enforcement Directorate said they have recorded unimpeachable evidence supporting allegations against all accused persons.



The probe agency had on July 18 filed a supplementary charge sheet in a Delhi court accusing former AgustaWestland and Finmeccanica directors Giuseppe Orsi and Bruno Spagnolini, and ex-IAF chief SP Tyagi of money laundering in a VVIP chopper bribery scam case.



It accused 34 Indian and foreign individuals and companies, including Tyagi, Italian middlemen Carlo Gerosa and Guido Haschke, lawyer Gautam Khaitan and Finmeccanica, the parent company of AgustaWestland, of laundering money to the tune of around 28 million Euro.



The probe report also claimed that the kickbacks were paid by AgustaWestland through two different channels.



The Enforcement Directorate, in its charge sheet, has alleged that money was laundered through multiple foreign companies which were used as fronts to park alleged kickbacks.



The agency said that it may file more supplementary charge sheets in the matter.



