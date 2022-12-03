Chiranjeevi Konidela's Tweet For Son Ram Charan On Winning Award

Ram Charan received recognition at NDTV's True Legend awards event last night. (File)

Actor Ram Charan received recognition for his work and contribution in the entertainment industry at NDTV's True Legend awards event last night.

Soon after Ram Charan's big win at NDTV's True Legend, his father and veteran actor, Chiranjeevi Konidela, congratulated him on Twitter.

"Nanna, Absolutely thrilled for you and proud, on winning the True Legend - #FutureOfYoungIndia Award #NDTV Bravo! Way to go, dearest, Ram Charan - Appa and Amma," Chiranjeevi Konidela tweeted.

At the event, Ram Charan also shared a humorous story of how his father had been present during the narration of the 2009 film Magadheera.

Chiranjeevi Konidela was so excited and engrossed that director SS Rajamouli felt it was necessary to clarify that the film was meant for Ram Charan.

Mr Rajamouli said, "Sir, not you, your son." This anecdote received laughs from the audience.

Ram Charan played the lead role in blockbuster hit RRR, alongside Jr NTR. The film released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously. It has been submitted for consideration in various categories for the Oscars next year.