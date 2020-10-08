'You Will Always Be With Me,' Tweets Chirag Paswan On Father's Death

Ram Vilas Paswan, the Union Minister for consumer affairs, died in the hospital on Thursday

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan on Thursday posted an emotional note along with a photograph of himself with his father Ram Vilas Paswan, who died days after a heart surgery.

"Papa, you are not in this world anymore but I know wherever you are, you are with me. Miss you papa," he tweeted in Hindi.

After his surgery on Sunday, Chirag Paswan, 37, wrote in a tweet in Hindi: "Over the last few days, my father was being treated at a hospital. Yesterday night, due to the situation that had suddenly emerged, he had to undergo a heart surgery. If required, another operation may be needed. At the time of need, I thank you all for standing by our side."