Had Hoped PM Would Stand By Me, Too: Chirag Paswan To NDTV

Chirag Paswan, fighting his uncle Pashupati Paras for control of his Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), said he had expected Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stand by him at his worst hour after supporting him whole-heartedly and "doing everything possible for him like Hanuman".

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, he also accused his Pashupati Paras of betraying his father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who died in October last.

On feeling let down by the BJP and PM Modi, Mr Paswan, initially hesitant, said: "Let's address the elephant in the room."

Referring to his "Hanuman" analogy for his relationship with the Prime Minister, he said: "I am the hanuman for PM. Hanuman did everything possible for his Ram. I did everything possible for my PM, supported him wholeheartedly in every decision."

Mr Paswan said he supported PM Modi on moves like Article 370 or CAA-NRC (Citizenship Amendment Act) when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party did not.

"When initially I was going through a low phase (after the party coup), I was expecting my Prime Minister to stand by me. But soon I realized it's for me to clear up the mess on my own," said the 39-year-old former actor-turned-politician.

On an emotional note, he said he no longer expected anything from anyone, "don't even deserve" to expect anything.

"My own family members have betrayed me. My uncle who was like my father and my brother (cousin Prince) who was like my son...I attended his PTA meetings," the Lok Sabha MP said.

"He was close to papa, so it is a betrayal to him. He is my elder, and if he had a problem with something, he could have always told me that something is bothering him and we could have worked it out together. But the way he has gone about it, it is a betrayal to papa. I am sure papa is not happy wherever he is," said Paswan Junior.