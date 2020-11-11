'This Is PM Narendra Modi's Win': Chirag Paswan On Bihar Results

The LJP has received 5.68 per cent of votes while contesting on nearly 140 seats (File)

LJP chief Chirag Paswan has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP's better-than-expected performance in the Bihar election. He said the results show people's continuing trust on the BJP stalwart. He said his party fought the election well and saw a marginal increase in its vote share.

"Bihar's public has shown their trust on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The results have made it clear that people are still enthusiastic about the BJP. This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's win," he tweeted in Hindi.

The BJP has won 70 seats and is leading in 4. Its main rival, Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD, has won 73 seats and is leading in 2. The ruling National Democratic Alliance is ahead in 125 seats, which more than the half-way mark in the 243-strong assembly.

The NDA has made a strong comeback as most of the exit polls had predicted an easy win for the opposition alliance, which is currently ahead on 110 seats.

"All LJP candidates fought gloriously on their own without any alliance. The party's vote share has increased. It had gone to the polls with the resolve of ''Bihar first Bihari first''. It has been strengthened in every district. This is bound to benefit the party in the future," Mr Paswan added.

Mr Paswan's party had quit the NDA because of rift with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The party fielded candidates against Mr Kumar's Janata Dal United, but spared the BJP.

During campaigning, Mr Paswan praised PM Modi several times. He even called himself "Hanuman to the Prime Minister".

Many poll pundits have said that Mr Paswan's decision to field candidates against the JDU has contributed to the party's dismal show; the Nitish Kumar-led party has won only 41 seats.

The LJP has received 5.68 per cent of votes while contesting on nearly 140 seats.

