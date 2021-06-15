Chirag Paswan Lacks Experience, Made Blunder In Bihar Polls: Party MP

Chirag Paswan was removed as the chief of Lok Janshakti Party today.

After Chirag Paswan was removed from the post of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president, party MP Chaudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser on Tuesday said that late Ram Vilas Paswan's son lacks experience and made a big blunder in Bihar elections.

The party MP further said that Chirag Paswan was unable to grasp the pulse of Bihar politics and the party had to pay the price of his big mistake in the last state assembly polls.

Mr Kaiser reached Patna from Delhi after protests erupted in the Bihar following the development.

Briefing mediapersons, Chaudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser said, "Chirag made a big blunder in Bihar elections. While remaining in NDA he worked against the JDU, which is a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. That is why we decided to change the leadership. Chirag lacks experience so we supported Pashupati Kumar Paras."

Asserting that there is no rift within the party, Mr Kaiser said, "Chirag was unable to catch the pulse of Bihar's politics and made a big mistake, for which he and the entire party had to bear the brunt. Our best wishes are with Chirag Paswan so that he is able to move forward after dealing with this situation and become a big leader. There is no rift in LJP."

Asked about whether it is Janata Dal United leader Lalan Singh, a close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar behind the rift in Lok Janshakti Party, Mr Kaiser said, "There is no rift in the party at the behest of Lalan Singh. We met Lalan Singh at Veena Singh's house. We want Chirag Paswan to be with us. Who will be the next president of LJP will be decided in the meeting of the National Executive."

The decision was taken at a meeting of five party MPs at the residence of Pashupati Kumar Paras in Delhi.

Notably, within a year of the death of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan, son Chirag Paswan is facing opposition from within the party.

"I tried but failed to keep this party intact which was made by my father and my family. Party is like a mother and the mother should not be cheated. In a democracy, the public is paramount. I thank the people who have kept faith in the party," tweeted Chirag Paswan in Hindi.

"Those who are protesting against Pashupati Kumar Paras are bad elements who had entered the party after Ram Vilas Paswan's death. They will be removed soon. I am not calling Chirag Paswan a bad element," said Shravan Kumar, a party leader

Supporters of Chirag Paswan smeared black ink on the posters of five party MPs outside the party's office in Patna.