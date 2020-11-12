'Chirag Paswan Burnt Himself With His Own Lamp': Jitan Ram Majhi

Taking a dig at Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday said the former "burnt himself with his own lamp."

"He burnt himself with his own lamp(apne chirag se bhasm ho gaye hain wo)," said the former chief minister whose party won four seats on Tuesday.

Mr Paswan's first name translates to lamp in English.

The HAM leader went on to say: "There's a saying don't cut the branch on which you sit. Chirag Paswan worked towards defeating the fold he was part of. The result is clear, the branch has been cut, but he also fell."

Mr Paswan's LJP had broken away from the NDA and contested 137 seats in Bihar, but ended up winning only one seat.

Mr Manjhi had also quit the NDA to join the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance in August this year.

In a couple of days, he came back.