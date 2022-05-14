Chintan Shivir Day 2 Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi To Meet Congress's General Secretaries, State Incharges Today

The Congress is holding a three-day brainstorming session in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

The Congress is holding a three-day brainstorming session or Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan's Udaipur in the shadow of poll debacles and dissent in the party which has seen a sharp decline in the last seven years.

The party said it would introspect in the next three days to embark on a new direction by confronting various challenges and pave the way for the country's bright future.

Ahead of its brainstorming conclave, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in sharp comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, said it was "painfully clear" that his "minimum government, maximum governance" policy meant keeping the country in a permanent state of polarisation, brutalising minorities and threatening political opponents.

The three-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' is being held in the backdrop of a string of electoral defeats and dissent in the party which has seen a sharp decline in the last seven years.

Here are the Highlights on Chintan Shivir Day 2 in Udaipur:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

May 14, 2022 09:16 (IST) The three-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' is being held in the backdrop of a string of electoral defeats and dissent in the party which has seen a sharp decline in the last seven years.

May 14, 2022 09:07 (IST) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to meet party's General Secretaries, State Incharges, PCC Chiefs and CLP leaders later this morning at party's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, Rajasthan.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/blFbYEEWTX - ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 14, 2022

May 14, 2022 09:06 (IST) For all developments on Day 1 of Chintan Shivir, click For all developments on Day 1 of Chintan Shivir, click here

May 14, 2022 09:05 (IST) "Silence Of Our Eloquent PM...": Sonia Gandhi

Ahead of its brainstorming conclave, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in sharp comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, said it was "painfully clear" that his "minimum government, maximum governance" policy meant keeping the country in a permanent state of polarisation, brutalising minorities and threatening political opponents.

May 14, 2022 09:04 (IST) The party said it would introspect in the next three days to embark on a new direction by confronting various challenges and pave the way for the country's bright future.