50% Quota For Minorities, Weaker Sections In Party Posts, Says Congress

The Congress is holding a three-day Chintan Shivir in Udaipur.

The Congress plans to raise the representation of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and minorities to 50 per cent at all levels of the organisation, the party announced on Saturday.

At a news briefing on Day 2 of the three-day 'Chintan Shivir' brainstorming session in Rajasthan's Udaipur, where the Congress is working on strategies to revive its flagging electoral fortunes, party leader K Raju listed some of the changes discussed.

"Organisational reforms will be introduced in the party for social justice and empowerment," he said.

A social justice advisory council will be set up to assist the Congress president and a special session of the Congress Working Committee will be called once every six months for weaker sections, Mr Raju said.

"At a national policy level, we want a caste-based census to be taken up. Reservations in private sector for SC and ST and OBC. And in the Women's Reservation Bill, we want a provision for SC and ST women," he said.