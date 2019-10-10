Bail Pleas Of 2 Accused In Extortion Case Involving Chinmayanand Rejected

Chinmayanand Case: The counsel of Chinmayanand, had filed a case against the three (File)


Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh: 

A local court on Thursday rejected bail applications of two accused in an extortion case involving former Union minister Chinmayanand.

Pramod Tewari, the counsel of three accused Sanjay, Vikram and Sachin, had moved the bail applications earlier in the court of District Judge Ram Babu who rejected the pleas of Vikram and Sachin.

The counsel requested for fixing another date for hearing the bail application of Sanjay and the court fixed October 15 for the same.

Om Singh, the counsel of Chinmayanand, had filed a case against the three for demanding "rangdari'' of Rs 5 crore from the BJP leader through WhatsApp.

The SIT probing the case also charged the law student, who has accused Chinmayanand of rape, along with the three men.



