Chinese Woman Suspected Of Spying On Dalai Lama Detained In Bihar's Gaya

A Chinese woman suspected of spying on Dalai Lama was detained by police today in Bihar's Gaya district. She is likely to be deported back to China.

Earlier today, local police had sounded a security alert as Dalai Lama is scheduled to participate in several events in the Bihar district. Sketches of the suspected Chinese spy, identified as Song Xiaolan had been released and circulated on social media with authorities requesting residents to provide information about her.

According to inputs, the suspected Chinese spy had been living in different parts of the country including Bodh Gaya for more than one year. However, there is no record in the foreign section about the stay of the Chinese woman.

Dalai Lama has this year resumed his annual tour to Bodh Gaya, which had been suspended for the last two years due to the Covid pandemic.

Security has been increased in and around the Mahabodhi Temple Complex.

The Dalai Lama addressed a gathering this morning at the 'Kaal Chakra' maidan. He is slated to give his address every day for three days till December 31.