Chinese Phone Makers Like Oppo, One-Plus Raided: 5 Points

Twenty-five premises across five states, including the metros of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, are being raided by the Department. The premises of Xiaomi and Oppo's executives also being searched by Income Tax officials, sources said. Officials said the search operation has been initiated after information of tax evasion. In August, Chinese government-controlled telecom vendor ZTE was searched. Searches were conducted at five premises of ZTE, including their corporate office, the residence of the foreign director, the residence of the company secretary, the account person and the cash handler of the company.



Three Chinese mobile firms have been on the raid list of the Income Tax Department today. The companies -- Oppo, Xiaomi and One Plus -- are being covered in the searches that are being conducted across five states, sources said.