Chinese Envoy Pitches India-Pak-China Meet "Suggested By Indian Friends" Luo Zhaohui stressed on "5Cs" to help promote India-China ties - communication, cooperation, contacts, coordination and control.

Share EMAIL PRINT PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Wuhan in April. (File) New Delhi: China's envoy to India today suggested that India, China and Pakistan could hold a trilateral summit on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or SCO.



Speaking at a seminar in Delhi, Ambassador Luo Zhaohui also said his country "cannot stand another Doklam incident" and India and China should make a joint effort to maintain peace at the border.



The idea for a trilateral summit, he said, had come from "some Indian friends". The foreign ministry is yet to respond to the statements made at a seminar in Delhi.



''Some Indian friends suggested that



communication, cooperation, contacts, coordination and control.



In April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Wuhan to discuss bilateral issues and narrow down the differences between two Asian giants.



They later met on the sidelines of the SCO and decided that the second round of informal meeting will be held in India next year.



Mr Luo said the relationship between China and India is "multifaceted and complicated, calling for special care and attention."



Against the backdrop of "anti-globalization and rising protectionism", it was India and China against the pressure of established powers, said the envoy.



"We should coordinate our positions and also explore ways to be with each other,'' he said.



China's envoy to India today suggested that India, China and Pakistan could hold a trilateral summit on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or SCO.Speaking at a seminar in Delhi, Ambassador Luo Zhaohui also said his country "cannot stand another Doklam incident" and India and China should make a joint effort to maintain peace at the border.The idea for a trilateral summit, he said, had come from "some Indian friends". The foreign ministry is yet to respond to the statements made at a seminar in Delhi.''Some Indian friends suggested that India, China and Pakistan may have some kind of trilateral summit on the sidelines of SCO. So, if China, Russia and Mongolia can have a trilateral summit, then why not India, China and Pakistan?'' he said. Mr Luo stressed on "5Cs" to help promote India-China ties - communication, cooperation, contacts, coordination and control.In April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Wuhan to discuss bilateral issues and narrow down the differences between two Asian giants.They later met on the sidelines of the SCO and decided that the second round of informal meeting will be held in India next year.Mr Luo said the relationship between China and India is "multifaceted and complicated, calling for special care and attention." Against the backdrop of "anti-globalization and rising protectionism", it was India and China against the pressure of established powers, said the envoy."We should coordinate our positions and also explore ways to be with each other,'' he said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter