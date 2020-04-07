Chinese Army Releases Indian Man 'Abducted' From Arunachal Pradesh

21-year-old Togley Singkam was handed over to the Indian Army by the Chinese Army

A 21-year-old Indian man from Arunachal Pradesh who was allegedly "abducted" by the Chinese Army near the McMohan Line on March 19, has been released after the Indian Army had opened a channel of communication with their Chinese counterparts. The Indian national was allegedly abducted from the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesperson said.

Togley Singkam, who was handed over to the Indian Army personnel guarding the border, was immediately put into quarantine amid fear of coronavirus infection, Defence PRO Lt Col P Khongsai said.

When the incident came to light, the Indian Army swung into action and approached the Chinese side utilising the established border management mechanism.

Owing to peace and tranquility existing in the region and the bonhomie that has developed between both the border guarding forces, Mr Singkam was handed over to the Indian Army on Tuesday, he said.

Mr Singkam has been quarantined by the Indian Army and will be handed over to his family after 14 days should he be medically cleared, a press release from the Indian Army said.

According to the press release, Togley Singkam along with his two friends - Gamshi Chadar and Ronya Nade - had gone fishing and to collect traditional herbs from the land belonging to the Naa clan of Tagin community on March 19 when the Chinese security personnel allegedly surrounded them.

While his other two friends could successfully escape, Togley Singkam was "abducted at gunpoint" by the Chinese security personnel, a report in the Press Trust of India said.

The Tagin Cultural Society had approached the governor on March 27, urging him to take steps for Singkam's release.

A complaint was also filed by Singkam's family at the Nacho police station on March 23.

The McMahon Line demarcates the boundary between the Tibet autonomous region and Arunachal Pradesh. The McMahon Line is not properly demarcated and small cement pillars erected on the Indian side often get covered under wild plant growth.

(Inputs from PTI)

