China Says 'Strongly Concerned' After India Blocks Chinese Apps

A day after the government blocked 59 Chinese apps on grounds of national security and data breach, Beijing said it is "strongly concerned" and verifying the situation, according to news agency ANI.



"China is strongly concerned and verifying the situation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was quoted by ANI as saying.



Wildly popular video sharing app TikTok and Tencent's WeChat are among the apps blocked by the government last evening, in a massive step since the border crisis erupted between India and China earlier this month.



The apps are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," said the ministry of Information Technology.