'China Retreated For First Time Under PM's Leadership': Yogi Adityanath

China tried to forcefully enter India's borders, said Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the prime minister's leadership made China retreat from Doklam in Bhutan for the first time.

Speaking at an election rally in Assam, Yogi Adityanath said, "China tried to forcefully enter India's borders and threaten our security in Doklam. Government under the leadership of Modi ji displayed strong will power and our soldiers gave China a befitting reply. For the first time, China was forced to retreat."

Talking about inclusion of north eastern states, he said, only NDA government has ensured equal participation of eight sisters state.

"Five years ago, BJP said, "sabka saath sabka vikas". We came to Assam and asked people to choose us, so we could ensure this," said, adding that BJP does what it says.

"BJP has performed in the last five years. We have ensured development, security and harmony in the country and in the region," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.

"Nobody has taken care of this region as PM Modi did. Earlier no minister used to visit. Now, Prime Minister Modi asked them to make a visit every 15 days to the field to ensure work," he added.

Attacking the Congress party for leaving the entire north east region in "mess", Yogi Adityanath said, "Only PM Modi has brought change and that's why people have elected us. They will do it again also."

Yogi Adityanath was sharply reprimanded by the Election Commission yesterday, five days after he referred to the Indian Army as "Modiji ki Sena", or Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army, at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh. "Be careful in your utterances in the future," the poll had told him.

Voting for 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state will be held in three phases on April 11, 18 and 23. Results will be declared on May 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.