China-Made Weapons, Huge Cache Of Arms Found From 2 Terrorists In Assam

Identities and cadre details of both terrorists were not established yet (Representational)

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Sunday said that it has seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition including China-made weapons from two terrorists who were beaten to death by the locals in Assam's Silchar district.

The SSB in a release said locals spotted around six suspicious looking persons in Harinagar market area. They caught "two of the suspected ultras and severely beat them".

It said that after rescuing both suspected terrorists, the SSB team along with police shifted them to a hospital in Silchar, where they were declared brought dead.

However, the other four managed to escape, it added.

"During the search, SSB and the police recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the possession of the suspected militants," it said.

It said that the identities and cadre details of both terrorists were not established yet.

The recovery from the two terrorists came three days after five persons were killed in Tinsukia district of the state when terrorists fired indiscriminately at a group of people on Thursday.