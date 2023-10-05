China-Made Pak Drone Recovered In Punjab, Second Case In 2 Days: BSF

Drone was found in Punjab's Tarn Taran district (File)

Yet another Pakistani drone was found in a broken condition by Border Security Force (BSF) troops on the outskirts of Rasoolpur village in Tarn Taran district on Thursday.

"On Thursday at about 1:15 pm, on specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a search operation was launched by BSF on the outskirts of Rasoolpur village, Tarn Taran district. Further, during the search at about 2:20 pm, a drone in broken condition was recovered from a field near the bank of the canal of Rasoolpur village," BSF said in a release.

The recovered drone was a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Matrice) a model made in China.

Earlier, the BSF recovered a Pakistani drone with one packet suspected to be heroin from a paddy field on the outskirts of Dhaone Khurd village in Amritsar.

On October 3 during evening hours, on specific information, a search operation was launched by BSF at the outskirts of Dhanoe Khurd village.

