The 2-km mutual withdrawal of Indian and Chinese troops at Ladakh's Patrol Point 15 in Hot Springs is now complete, sources have said.

The 2-km mutual withdrawal at Patrol Point 17A (Gogra) will happen tomorrow or the day after.

Some movement by the Chinese near the Pangong lake -- Finger 4 Area, is happening, sources said. Vehicles and tents have been removed but the ridge line remains occupied by the Chinese troops, sources said.