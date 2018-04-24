China Fails To Get Indian Support For Belt And Road Ahead Of Summit India has not signed up to China's Belt and Road initiative as parts of one key project, the $57 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC, run through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

China failed to get India's support for its



The Belt and Road is Chinese President Xi Jinping's landmark scheme to build infrastructure to connect China to the rest of Asia and beyond, a giant reworking of its old Silk Road.



India has not signed up to the initiative as parts of one key project, the $57 billion



Whether or not China will be able to win India round to the Belt and Road will likely be a key measure of the success of PM Modi's trip to China to meet Xi for an informal meeting on Friday and Saturday.



But Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj



India, along with Pakistan, joined the SCO last year.



All the other foreign ministers -- from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan -- "reaffirmed support for China's Belt and Road proposal", the statement read.



It gave no further explanation.

The $50 billion corridor that connects Kashgar in western China with Gwadar port in Pakistan, spanning 3,000 kilometres, is one of the pain points in ties between India and China.



PM Modi is going to China as efforts at rapprochement gather pace following a testing year in ties between the two neighbours. The two nations were locked in a 73-day military stand-off in the high-altitude Doklam plateau last year.



Speaking at a daily news briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said both countries had agreed holding a more relaxed informal meeting was a good idea.



"It can provide a comfortable atmosphere for the two countries' leaders to have full and deep exchanges on important issues of mutual concern," Lu said.



China believes the meeting, in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, will reach important new consensus and promote the continued healthy development of ties going forward, he added.



PM Modi will visit again to China in June for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.



China will also have to tread carefully to avoid giving its close ally Pakistan cause for alarm. China on Monday reassured Pakistan that relations between the two countries were as firm as ever and would "never rust". © Thomson Reuters 2018



