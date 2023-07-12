China Embassy Says It Issues Over 71,600 Visas To Indians So Far In 2023

Chinese embassy also expressed hope of early lifting of visa restrictions towards Chinese nationals.

The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General have issued more than 71,600 visas to Indians travelling to China so far in 2023, Chinese Embassy in India spokesperson Wang Xiaojian said on Tuesday.

He noted that visa to Indian nationals has been granted for purposes of business, study, tourism, work, family reunion etc.

In a tweet, Wang Xiaojian further that China is looking forward to the early lifting of visa restrictions towards Chinese nationals and the resumption of people-to-people exchanges between India and China.

Earlier in May, Wang Xiaojian had announced that the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General issued more than 60,000 visas to Indians travelling to China in the first five months of 2023, The visas to Indian nationals had been granted for various purposes, including tourism, business, study, work and family reunions.

Earlier in March, China announced that it will allow foreign tourists into the country, including from India for the first time in three years. In a notification issued on March 14, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in India said that it will resume issuing various types of Chinese visas.

In a notification, the Chinese Embassy in India stated, "Chinese visas that were issued before March 28, 2020 and remains within valid period will be reactivated."

It further said, "The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in India will resume issuing various types of Chinese visas. For more details, please check the updated Notice on the Requirements for Chinese Visa Application."

