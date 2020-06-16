China Attempted To Unilaterally Change Status Quo: Read India Statement

India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC, centre said.

In response to media queries on the situation in the western sector of the India-China border, the Official Spokesperson Mr. Anurag Srivastava said,

"India and China have been discussing through military and diplomatic channels the de-escalation of the situation in the border area in Eastern Ladakh.

Senior Commanders had a productive meeting on 6th June 2020 and agreed on a process for such de-escalation. Subsequently, ground commanders had a series of meetings to implement the consensus reached at a higher level.

While it was our expectation that this would unfold smoothly, the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley.

On the late-evening and night of 15th June, 2020 a violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there. Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the same of the Chinese side.

We remain firmly convinced of the need for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue. At the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India's sovereignty and territorial integrity."