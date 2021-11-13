From Movie Marathons To Quizzes, How People Celebrate Children's Day

Children's Day is primarily celebrated in schools and educational institutions across the country.

Children's Day is around the corner and it is time to revisit the child in each one of us. In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14. The date was chosen as a tribute to the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was born on November 14, 1889. Nehru was known for his love for children and his belief that the fate of the nation rested in the hands of children.

Children's Day aims to raise awareness about the importance of children in nation-building and focus on the rights of children, not just in the country but across the world.

Children's Day is primarily celebrated in schools and educational institutions across the country. Children take part in cultural activities, quizzes and other competitions aimed at educating and empowering them.

Here are some ways in which Children's Day is celebrated by people across the country that you can adopt:

-- This year, organise a special party (as per COVID-19 protocols, of course) around the theme of Children's Day and educate them on the occasion.

-- You can hold a movie marathon of children's films from around the world.

-- Organise a quiz for children and introduce them to the history of Children's Day and their rights.

-- Hold a reading session and introduce children to inspirational figures around the world.

-- Take your child to the park and organise some outdoor games where kids can take initiative and exhibit leadership skills.

-- Have a photography session with your kids and introduce them to pictures of your own childhood

-- Organise a cultural show where children are free to exhibit whatever skills they are good at.