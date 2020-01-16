'Chief Of Defence Staff Has Authority Over 3 Service Chiefs': General Bipin Rawat

General Bipin Rawat is the first Chief of Defence Staff of India.

The Chief of Defence Staff is the first among equals and has some authorities over the three service chiefs other than operational issues, General Bipin Rawat said today.

General Bipin Rawat is the first Chief of Defence Staff of India and took over his new office on January 1 this year.

"Chief of Defence Staff is the first among equals but he has got clear and well-defined responsibilities. While he is the first among equals, he has some authority over the three service chiefs except on operational issues," General Rawat said during a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue 2020 in New Delhi.

"I think the task is well cut out and we will be able to function within the firm framework which has been laid out for the Chief of Defence Staff. I do not visualize any problems. We have had meetings with the three chiefs and a lot of decisions have already been taken in the past 15 days," he added.